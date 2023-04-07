Close
UrduPoint App Icon

UrduPoint App

100K+ Installs

Install Install
UrduPoint.com

'Young And Energetic' Macron Wins Chinese Fans

Umer Jamshaid Published April 07, 2023 | 05:30 PM

'Young and energetic' Macron wins Chinese fans

Beijing, April 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2023 ) :French President Emmanuel Macron met a warm welcome from the Chinese public on his state visit this week.

Macron's three-day trip is intended to strengthen economic ties in China and many were charmed by the 45-year-old head of state, praising his looks and relaxed demeanor.

A screaming crowd of students and fans greeted Macron in the southern metropolis of Guangzhou on Friday, while social media bubbled over with posts about his appearance.

"He's very approachable, and he doesn't have the airs of other presidents," Yue Liang, a 34-year-old Beijing resident, told AFP.

"Macron is a very young and energetic president, and he has also made great efforts in various reforms." "I love his voice," Liu Xin, a 43-year-old student of French at Beijing's Alliance Francaise, told AFP.

"He is a man with a lot of charm."Multiple hashtags related to Macron's visit made the top 10 most searched items on the popular Weibo social media platform on Friday.

Related Topics

China Social Media Student Visit Young Guangzhou Beijing Man Alliance From Top Love

Recent Stories

Indus Water Treaty cannot be modified unilaterally ..

Indus Water Treaty cannot be modified unilaterally by India: Sherry

28 minutes ago
 FO committed to improve performance of its diploma ..

FO committed to improve performance of its diplomatic missions: NA told

1 hour ago
 Sam Houston Race Park hosts Al Wathba Stallions

Sam Houston Race Park hosts Al Wathba Stallions

2 hours ago
 Security forces apprehend leader of banned outfit ..

Security forces apprehend leader of banned outfit Baloch National Army

2 hours ago
 Kuwait price traded at US$86.37 pb

Kuwait price traded at US$86.37 pb

3 hours ago
 ORO24 Developments supports â€˜1 Billion Meals End ..

ORO24 Developments supports â€˜1 Billion Meals Endowmentâ€™ campaign with AED10 ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.