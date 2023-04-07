'Young and energetic' Macron wins Chinese fans

Beijing, April 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2023 ) :French President Emmanuel Macron met a warm welcome from the Chinese public on his state visit this week.

Macron's three-day trip is intended to strengthen economic ties in China and many were charmed by the 45-year-old head of state, praising his looks and relaxed demeanor.

A screaming crowd of students and fans greeted Macron in the southern metropolis of Guangzhou on Friday, while social media bubbled over with posts about his appearance.

"He's very approachable, and he doesn't have the airs of other presidents," Yue Liang, a 34-year-old Beijing resident, told AFP.

"Macron is a very young and energetic president, and he has also made great efforts in various reforms." "I love his voice," Liu Xin, a 43-year-old student of French at Beijing's Alliance Francaise, told AFP.

"He is a man with a lot of charm."Multiple hashtags related to Macron's visit made the top 10 most searched items on the popular Weibo social media platform on Friday.