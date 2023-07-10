Young artists call on Chairman Gandhara Task Force

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jul, 2023 ) :A group of young artists working on Gandhara called on Dr. Ramesh Kumar Vankwani, Chairman PM's Task Force on Gandhara Tourism here Monday at Sir Syed Memorial Museum to share their work on Gandhara and display the works during the 2-day Gandhara Symposium.

Dr. Ramesh Kumar selected their work on Gandhara featuring paintings, sculptures in diverse mediums and ideas exploring potential and opportunities for Gandhara tourism in Pakistan. He said these artists are our assets and we must create opportunities for them to polish their talent and attract young generation to the field of visual art.

The Chairman PM Task Force said the works contributed by these budding and established artists will be displayed during the two-day Gandhara Symposium and after this grand event, we will hold a national level Gandhara Art Competition to involve art students and artists for promotion of Gandhara tourism at home and abroad through such competitions.

"Pakistan has huge potential of tourism especialy Gandhara tourism and we have rich heritage of Gandhara civilization that needs to be preserved and promoted and the Task Force on Tourism is endeavoring to protect and maintain these sites besides attracting both local and international tourists", he added.