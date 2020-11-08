Young boy dies off Greek island of Samos

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Athens, Nov 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2020 ) :The body of a young boy was recovered on Sunday off the Greek island of Samos, the Greek Coast Guard said, while other migrants from the same boat were found after initially being reported missing.

People who had been aboard said there were around 24 on the boat when it first capsized.

Athens news Agency reported that Greek authorities had found a woman alive Sunday in the same area where the boy's body was found.

Meanwhile 10 other migrants were picked up nearby by a coast guard boat and six more refugees managed to land on the island's eastern shore.

And a further seven were later found on the island, the Coast Guard said.

According to Greek immigration officials, the flow of migrants from Turkey has declined by 73 percent this year.

In the first nine months of 2020, a total of 12,289 arrivals were recorded, compared with 44,734 over the same period a year earlier.

Charities have however accused Greece of systematically pushing migrants back towards Turkey, a charge denied by Notis Mitarachi, the minister for immigration and asylum.