Young boy dies, other migrants missing off Greek island

Athens, Nov 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2020 ) :The body of a young boy was recovered on Sunday off the Greek island of Samos, while six other migrants are believed to be missing, the Greek Coast Guard said.

According to Greek immigration officials, the flow of migrants from Turkey has declined by 73 percent this year.

In the first nine months of 2020, a total of 12,289 arrivals have been recorded, compared with 44,734 over the same period a year earlier.

According to Athens news Agency, Greek authorities also found a woman alive Sunday in the same area where the boy's body was found, and located 10 other migrants nearby who were picked up by a coast guard boat.

Meanwhile six more refugees managed to land on the island's eastern shore.

According to their testimonies, there were 24 people in all on their boat, which apparently capsized.

Charities are accusing Greece of systematically pushing migrants back towards Turkey however, a charge denied by Notis Mitarachi, the minister for immigration and asylum.