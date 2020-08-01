UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Young Boys Seal Third Straight Swiss Title

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 10 minutes ago Sat 01st August 2020 | 03:00 PM

Young Boys seal third straight Swiss title

Geneva, Aug 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Aug, 2020 ) :Young Boys won their third Swiss title in a row with a 1-0 victory at Sion late Friday, sealing their 14th championship with a game to spare.

The Swiss season was the first in Europe to be suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic, with the last matches before the shutdown played on February 23.

Matches resumed on June 19, with the 10 Swiss Super League clubs playing twice a week to complete the remaining third of the 36-game season.

Like the top European leagues, up to five substitutions were permitted per match to reduce the risk of player injury.

In Friday's decisive match, Luxembourg midfielder Christopher Martins notched the winner for Young Boys in the 14th minute at the Stade Tourbillon, with celebrations on and off the pitch at the final whistle.

Young Boys' Swiss coach Gerardo Seoane was drenched in champagne.

In their home city of Bern, Switzerland's capital, thousands of Young Boys fans partied into the night, with one person seriously injured by fireworks early Saturday.

Young Boys will get to celebrate their title at home to runners-up St Gallen on Monday at the Stade de Suisse in the final match of the season.

- Title deserved: Nsame - Striker Jean-Pierre Nsame has fired Young Boys towards the title, hitting 30 goals so far in the league campaign.

"This title is deserved. It rewards our efforts and our hard work. We must therefore savour it," the Cameroon international said, according to Swiss news agency ATS.

"I did not expect to experience such a season: winning the title and scoring 30 goals." Nsame does not yet know where his future lies.

"The priority is to celebrate this title and then go for the Swiss Cup," he said, with Young Boys away to Luzern on August 6 in the quarter-finals, which were suspended due to the pandemic.

"At 27, I still have some room for improvement. It's up to me to take care of the details, which may not have played in my favour this season. I still have a lot to learn. I don't set any limits for myself." Thanks to their third consecutive title, Young Boys will take part in the second qualifying round of the Champions League next season, held in just a few weeks' time.

The single-leg match -- two rounds before the group stage -- will be played behind closed doors on August 25-26.

St Gallen will finish the Swiss season in second place, ahead of Basel and fouth-placed Servette. All three will therefore feature in next season's Europa League qualifiers.

Ahead of Young Boys, second-tier Grasshopper have won the most Swiss titles with 27, followed by Basel on 20 and Servette on 17.

Related Topics

Injured Europe Young Luxembourg Sion Luzern Basel Bern Switzerland Cameroon February May June August All Top Coach Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Following first criticality phase, FANR will conti ..

1 hour ago

BREAKING: Safe start-up of Unit 1 of Barakah Nucle ..

2 hours ago

Today's Gold Rates in Pakistan on 1 August 2020

5 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

6 hours ago

ADDED directs businesses follow precautionary meas ..

14 hours ago

MoHAP conducts 54,727 additional COVID-19 tests in ..

15 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.