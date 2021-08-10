UrduPoint.com

Young Cuban Protester Tells Of Arrest Caught On Camera

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Tue 10th August 2021 | 09:10 AM

Young Cuban protester tells of arrest caught on camera

Havana, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2021 ) :A dramatic AFP photo of Rolando Remedios being arrested has come to symbolize the Cuban government's crackdown on last month's unprecedented street protests.

Remedios, who was released from detention on Friday, has now spoken about his arrest and the "traumatic" experience of spending 26 days behind bars after taking part in the anti-government demonstration.

Speaking by telephone, Remedios told AFP that while his own rough treatment "didn't hurt much," it was hearing the screams of other prisoners beaten with "hoses and sticks" that shook him the most.

Protests broke out spontaneously all over the island nation on July 11 as citizens demanded freedom of expression and improved living conditions in the one-party communist state.

The 25-year-old's arrest was photographed by AFP, showing him being bundled into a police car as a plain-clothed agent grasps him around the neck.

He said he learned about the protests via social media pictures of people demonstrating in the southwest of Havana and on the capital's famous Malecon beachfront promenade.

He then joined a gathering outside the parliament.

"I was arrested while trying to help a protester who was on the floor after being struck," Remedios said.

Simultaneous protests in 40 Cuban towns and cities to cries of "Down with the dictatorship" and "We're hungry" descended into clashes with security forces, leaving one dead, dozens injured and hundreds arrested.

The Cuban government blamed the unrest on foreign powers manipulating its citizens through social media.

Authorities have not revealed how many people were arrested but on Thursday the Supreme Court said 62 people had been tried, 53 for "public order" offenses.

Remedios, an online medical sciences student at the University of the People in California, says the protests took him by surprise.

"I thought this could mark the end of the system, although I knew it wouldn't end that day, but that it would be a tough blow" to the one-party state headed by President Miguel Diaz-Canel.

He said he protested because of "the government's terrible management of the health crisis" brought on by the coronavirus pandemic.

He said he also wanted to show support for the nation's political prisoners and those that have died trying to "flee this nightmare." After his arrest, Remedios was taken to a police station where he refused to give a statement.

At 4:00 am he was moved with around 50 others to another prison in the south of Havana where "the welcome was horrible." "There were dogs, the idea was to terrorize us. Then they forced us up against a wall with our hands behind" their backs where "many were beaten." Initially placed in isolation, apparently as a punishment for refusing to give a statement, he was then taken to a communal cell.

"It was a traumatic night ... because I felt totally impotent and there were lots of screams and the sounds of hoses and sticks beating bodies one after another, it was painful." He was locked up without outdoor exercise before he was transferred two weeks later to another prison where he had to ask his parents for a bucket to wash as there was no running water.

His family was waiting for him outside the prison when he was released.

"They didn't tell me if it was a conditional release. Neither me nor my lawyer know what action was taken" against him, Remedios said nervously.

Despite the fear that telling his story could come back to haunt him, he said the protests were "historic," "necessary" and "could mark a before and after" in Cuba's 70-year communist rule.

Related Topics

Hearing Injured Dead Supreme Court Police Water Police Station Parliament Social Media Student Car Died Havana Cuba July Dictator Family All From Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Pakistan Embassy in Tokyo hosts Javelin thrower Ar ..

Pakistan Embassy in Tokyo hosts Javelin thrower Arshad Nadeem

9 hours ago
 Ganga Ram Mother & Child Block to be functional by ..

Ganga Ram Mother & Child Block to be functional by June 2022: Dr Yasmin Rashid

9 hours ago
 Hot, humid weather forecast

Hot, humid weather forecast

9 hours ago
 Belarus leader hits out as West ramps up sanctions ..

Belarus leader hits out as West ramps up sanctions

9 hours ago
 World acknowledges Pak efforts for Afghan peace: M ..

World acknowledges Pak efforts for Afghan peace: Munir Akram

9 hours ago
 English football club ready for sale to 'criminal' ..

English football club ready for sale to 'criminal': report

9 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.