Young Gets Two-shot PGA Penalty For Playing From Wrong Spot

Published May 20, 2023 | 08:20 AM



Rochester, United States, May 20 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2023 ) :World number 15 Cameron Young was given a two-stroke penalty in Friday's second round of the PGA Championship after making a tap-in putt from an incorrect spot.

The 26-year-old American, last year's British Open runner-up, made a ball-marking blunder on the 16th green at Oak Hill playing alongside Japan's Hideki Matsuyama and England's Tommy Fleetwood.

Young, the 2022 PGA Tour Rookie of the Year, finished second at the WGC Match Play in March, his sixth career runner-up finish in a quest of a first PGA title.

Young, who began on the back nine, left a birdie putt from just inside 60 feet two feet shy of the hole and marked his ball.

But because the ball marker was in the line of play of both of his playing partners, Young moved the marker one clubhead length to the side.

Once Matsuyama and Fleetwood were done, Young didn't move the marker back to the original position.

When Young replaced his ball and tapped in, he played it from an incorrect spot, thus incurring a two-stroke penalty and taking a double bogey six rather than a par on the hole, the PGA Championship rules committee said in a statement.

Young went on to fire a five-over par 75 and missed the cut by four strokes with a nine-over 149 total.

