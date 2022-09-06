UrduPoint.com

Young Gun Hojlund Fires Atalanta Past Monza And Two Points Clear

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 06, 2022 | 08:30 AM

Young gun Hojlund fires Atalanta past Monza and two points clear

Milan, Sept 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2022 ) :Rasmus Hojlund helped move Atalanta two points clear at the top of Serie A on Monday after opening his account for the club in a 2-0 stroll against bottom side Monza.

Dane Hojlund, 19, has been compared to Manchester City star Erling Haaland and began to repay the 17 million euro fee paid to Sturm Graz late last month by netting 56 minutes into his first start from Ademola Lookman's low cross.

Nigeria international Lookman then forced in the away side's second via a big deflection off Marlon Santos eight minutes later to put Gian Piero Gasperini's side, who had been top at the start of this round of matches, on 13 points.

They are on their own at the summit for the first time since 1964 thanks to Roma being thrashed 4-0 by Udinese on Sunday night.

Unbeaten Atalanta lead Napoli and champions AC Milan and do not have any European football on their schedule after finishing eighth last season.

Monza have had a dismal start to their first ever Serie A season despite a summer spending spree and remain on zero points after their first five games in Italy's top flight.

Torino are three points behind Atalanta thanks to Nikola Vlasic's strike which earned them a 1-0 home win over promoted Lecce.

Vlasic netted the winner in the 40th minute to move Torino a point above their local rivals Juventus.

Salernitana, who escaped relegation thanks to a miracle run at the end of last season, are 10th after their 2-2 draw with Empoli.

Related Topics

Football Roma Graz Santos Lecce Lead Italy Euro Sunday From Top Manchester City Juventus AC Milan Million

Recent Stories

High level decision to be taken against Imran for ..

High level decision to be taken against Imran for creating rift among high ranki ..

8 hours ago
 Imran playing politics of hatred, division: Qamar ..

Imran playing politics of hatred, division: Qamar Zaman Kaira

8 hours ago
 Mass Protests Against High Energy Prices Underway ..

Mass Protests Against High Energy Prices Underway in Leipzig - Reports

8 hours ago
 Kosovo Free to Join Open Balkan Initiative - Serbi ..

Kosovo Free to Join Open Balkan Initiative - Serbian Prime Minister

8 hours ago
 Death Toll From Earthquake in Southwest China Exce ..

Death Toll From Earthquake in Southwest China Exceeds 40 - Reports

9 hours ago
 Germany's Uniper, Australia's Woodside Agree on LN ..

Germany's Uniper, Australia's Woodside Agree on LNG Supplies to Europe From 2023 ..

9 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.