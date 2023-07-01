Open Menu

Young Man Dies After Fall From Roof During French Protests

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 01, 2023 | 01:20 AM

Young man dies after fall from roof during French protests

Rouen, France, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2023 ) :A young man died on Friday after falling from a roof during an apparent burglary attempt while police in the town in northwestern France were busy dealing with protests, authorities said.

The man, around 20, crashed through the roof of a shopping mall while appearing to try and break into a supermarket, police said.

Prosecutors said the supermarket was not being targeted for plundering by groups taking part in riots which had been sparked by the police killing of a teenager on Tuesday near Paris.

The man climbed onto the mall's roof around 5:00 am (0300 GMT) Friday, prosecutor Frederic Teillet said.

The man then fell, crashed through the roof and sustained serious injuries. He died Friday afternoon.

He had been on the roof with another young man, who told police later that they had planned to break into one of the shops in the mall.

During the attempted break-in, police in the town -- Petit-Quevilly near Rouen in northwestern France -- were dealing with dozens of rioters who attacked them with projectiles, set bins on fire and vandalised buses, a police source said.

Related Topics

Fire Riots Police France Died Young Rouen Paris Man Turkish Lira From

Recent Stories

Sharjah Ruler congratulates Custodian of Two Holy ..

Sharjah Ruler congratulates Custodian of Two Holy Mosques on successful Hajj sea ..

2 hours ago
 UAE leaders congratulate Custodian of Two Holy Mos ..

UAE leaders congratulate Custodian of Two Holy Mosques on success of Hajj season

2 hours ago
 UAE Ambassador presents credentials to President o ..

UAE Ambassador presents credentials to President of Chile

3 hours ago
 UAE-Armenia relations are witnessing a new histori ..

UAE-Armenia relations are witnessing a new historical era: UAE Ambassador

4 hours ago
 UAE leaders congratulate President of Congo on Ind ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of Congo on Independence Day

11 hours ago
 DEWA sponsors sports treatment hall for people of ..

DEWA sponsors sports treatment hall for people of determination at Senses

11 hours ago
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 30 June 2023

16 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 30 June 2023 - Today's ..

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 30 June 2023 - Today's Gold Price in Pakistan

16 hours ago
 UAE Leaders send condolences to Saudi King on deat ..

UAE Leaders send condolences to Saudi King on death of Prince Saud bin Abdullah

1 day ago
 Sports championships benchmark standard for gaugin ..

Sports championships benchmark standard for gauging athletes&#039; performance: ..

1 day ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed congratulates new Greek FM

Abdullah bin Zayed congratulates new Greek FM

1 day ago
 UAE Leaders congratulate President of Seychelles o ..

UAE Leaders congratulate President of Seychelles on Independence Day

1 day ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous