UrduPoint.com

Young Pakistani Entrepreneurs Call Their Visit To U.S. 'productive'

Sumaira FH Published June 06, 2023 | 10:30 AM

Young Pakistani entrepreneurs call their visit to U.S. 'productive'

WASHINGTON, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jun, 2023 ) :Pakistan's Ambassador to the United States, Masood Khan, met a group of young Pakistani entrepreneurs Monday, praising their entrepreneurial skills and expertise in information technology (IT) that also contributed to reshaping the Pak-US relationship.

The five-member group is currently on a visit to the U.S. under the US-funded Professional Fellows Programme (PFP).

The PFP is aimed at promoting mutual understanding, enhancing professional skills, as well as building long-term partnerships among young professionals and business leaders. The participants from Pakistan are being hosted by the University of Oklahoma and were attached to their counterparts in their respective trades.

The Pakistani delegation comprised: Ahsan Zia, Senior Programme Officer Innovation, Livelihood and Private Sector Development Sarhad Rural Support Programme; Khizar Ali Rizvi, Founding member of Global Sharpers Hub, Abbottabad; Natasha Mehmood, Lead Trainer DEMO; Syeda Nayab, CEO Nayab's Rogue (Ro-go) and Afrasiab Khan, Director Community Affairs Indigo Next, Kathy Adams from the University of Oklahoma accompanied the group.

"The youth with its entrepreneurial skills, IT expertise and innovative approach was transforming the Pak-US relationship by laying a solid foundation for a mutually reinforcing tech and trade ecosystem," Ambassador Masood Khan told the group.

"Mutual exchanges and networking among young professionals and business leaders would not only help strengthen our bilateral ties and trade relations but would also help to dispel misperceptions between the two counties," he added.

On their part, the group members called their visit "productive" and a great learning experience.

Kathy Adams of the University of Oklahoma said that the conduct and performance of the participants was outstanding.

In his remarks, Ambassador Masood Khan also urged the participants to invite their counterparts to visit Pakistan to have firsthand experience of the diversity of Pakistani society and explore abundant business opportunities available for young businessmen and entrepreneurs.

Related Topics

Pakistan Technology Business Visit Young Lead United States Hub Sardar Masood Khan From

Recent Stories

Saif bin Zayed offers condolences on death of Fati ..

Saif bin Zayed offers condolences on death of Fatimah Jumaa Al Kaabi

53 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 June 2023

1 hour ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 06 June 2023 - Today's ..

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 06 June 2023 - Today's Gold Price in Pakistan

1 hour ago
 Jobs at Risk From Artificial Intelligence, Need Hu ..

Jobs at Risk From Artificial Intelligence, Need Human Intelligence Tempering - I ..

11 hours ago
 PM grieved over martyrdom of army jawan in S Wazir ..

PM grieved over martyrdom of army jawan in S Waziristan

11 hours ago
 Russia Already Abides by Grossi's 5 Principles to ..

Russia Already Abides by Grossi's 5 Principles to Protect Zaporizhzhia NPP - Neb ..

11 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.