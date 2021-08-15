Young Pakistanis pledge to build Pak-China cultural, communication bridges

BEIJING, Aug. 15 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2021 ) :Motivated by Chinese President Xi Jinping's reply letter to representatives of foreign participants at Global Young Leaders Dialogue (GYLD), young foreigners have pledged to build cultural and communication bridges between China and their countries.

As many as 36 representatives in different fields from 28 nations - including Pakistan, China, America and Australia - sent a joint letter to President Xi Jinping in July about their experiences and thoughts during the GYLD China Tours.

In the reply letter, Xi, also General Secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, hailed the active efforts made by foreign young people to deepen their understanding of China through visiting various parts of the country.

He encouraged them to further promote exchanges and mutual learning and contribute to the building of a community with a shared future for humanity.

Zoon Ahmed, a Pakistani Researcher of Tsinghua University who has been in China for about six years and participated in two of the GYLD China tours, expressed her excitement to CEN.

"I honestly think they were the most informative and transformative experiences of my life in terms of understanding China," she said, adding that they had a holistic understanding about China's development, its people, culture, and history.

"There's so much that China is doing through the BRI to build a community with a shared future for humanity," Zoon added.

Muhammad Fahad Baqa, a Pakistani Researcher of Aerospace Research Institute of Chinese Science academy, recommended every foreign student who is studying in China and even in their own countries, should visit China and should study the history of China so that they can better understand the China story.

"We shall tackle some common problems faced by human beings, like climate change and the COVID-19 pandemic," he explained, saying that the government of China and President Xi Jinping encourage youths from different countries to achieve mutual sharing and mutual learning.

Youth delegates, scholars and officials of diverse backgrounds including Zoon and Baqa shared their excitement after receiving the reply letter from the Chinese president at a seminar held in Beijing.

On the occasion, Amakobe Sande, the then Resident Coordinator, a.i., UN China, noted in her speech to youths that young people are agents of change, proposing innovative solutions and driving social progress to make the world a better place.

"We must amplify youths' potential, and the UN - in China and globally - will continue to advance this cause for young people everywhere," Amakobe pointed out.