Young People In Denmark At Highest Risk Of Facing Poverty Among EU Countries

Umer Jamshaid Published April 06, 2023 | 02:30 PM

ISTANBUL, Apr 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2023 ) :Young people, in 2021, in Denmark were at the highest risk of facing poverty in the EU, according to the European Union statistical office.

Over one-quarter (25.6%) of Danes age 15-29 were at risk of poverty, followed closely by Greece with 25.3% and Spain at 24.9%, said a Eurostat report released this week.

The report said the poverty risk for the general population in Denmark was 12.3% while for young people it was 25.6%. In Sweden as well, the rate of young people suffering financially was more than the general population, 24.6%, as compared to 15.7% of people from all age groups.

In the EU overall in 2021, the at-risk-of-poverty rate for young people was 20.1%, compared to 16.8% for the population at large.

- 6% of EU youth 'severely materially and socially deprived' The report also said that in 2021, around 6.1% of people age 15-29 were "severely materially and socially deprived.

" Among the total population of people living in EU countries, the rate of severely materially and socially deprived people from all age groups was 6.3%, higher than that for young people.

According to EU indicators, people who are severely materially and socially deprived are those who cannot afford 7 out of 13 factors listed, due to lack of finances.

These include the ability to pay loans, mortgage, or utility bills; to keep the house warm; to eat fish, meat, or chicken every other day; to meet unexpected financial expenses; to go on holidays; to replace worn-out furniture; buy a car; buy new clothes; have proper shoes; have leisure activities; meet family or friends out over a meal once a month; have pocket money; and have an internet connection.

The highest ratio of young people suffering from social and material deprivations was in Romania with 23.1%. Bulgaria came in second with 18.7 % followed by Greece at 14.2 %.

