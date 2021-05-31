UrduPoint.com
Young Powers Hawks Over Knicks In NBA Playoffs

Mon 31st May 2021

Young powers Hawks over Knicks in NBA playoffs

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st May, 2021 ) :Trae Young scored 27 points to lead the Atlanta Hawks to a 113-96 victory over New York on Sunday, pushing the Knicks to the brink of NBA playoff elimination.

John Collins added 22 points while Italy's Danilo Gallinari scored 21 off the bench and Clint Capella added 10 points and 15 rebounds for the Hawks.

Atlanta seized a 3-1 edge in the best-of-seven Eastern Conference playoff series with game five set for Wednesday in New York.

Julius Randle led the Knicks with 23 points, 10 rebounds and seven assists while R.J. Barrett added 21 points for New York.

Later NBA playoff games Sunday had Phoenix at the Los Angeles Lakers, Brooklyn at Boston and the Los Angeles Clippers at Dallas.

More Stories From Miscellaneous

