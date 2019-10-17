UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Young Progressive Female Lawmakers Endorsing Sanders

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Thu 17th October 2019 | 08:40 AM

Young progressive female lawmakers endorsing Sanders

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2019 ) :Three progressive female Democrats in the US Congress are endorsing Bernie Sanders for president, making for an intriguing alliance between a group representing youth, change, and racial diversity and a 78-year-old white man seeking the White House.

The endorsements comes after the party held its latest debate for the 12-plus pack of candidates seeking the Democratic nomination to take on President Donald Trump in November 2020.

Sanders, a senator from Vermont, is running third behind former vice president Joe Biden, seen as a moderate, and Senator Elizabeth Warren, who is on the progressive wing of the party, as is Sanders.

These three women of color are Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, a 30-year-old firebrand from New York; Ilhan Omar, born in Somalia; and Rashida Tlaib of Michigan, who has Palestinian roots.

They are three quarters of what is popularly called the Squad -- an outspoken, leftist grouping that Trump famously told last summer to go back to the "crime infested places from which they came." Except for Omar, they were all born in the US.

Omar, the first black Muslim woman in Congress, said Tuesday night she supports Sanders, a Jew who hails from Brooklyn, for president.

"Bernie is leading a working-class movement to defeat Donald Trump that transcends generation, ethnicity and geography," Omar, 38, said in a statement.

-'Special guest' - During the debate Tuesday night in Ohio, Sanders sought to assure Americans that he is fit enough to run for president despite having suffered a mild heart attack recently.

And he said he would be joined by a "special guest" at a big campaign rally Saturday in the New York borough of Queens.

News reports say that guest is Ocasio-Cortez, the new face of the most leftist wing of the Democratic Party. The electoral district she represents includes part of Queens.

AOC, as she is popularly known, calls herself a Democratic socialist like Sanders, who is nearly 50 years her senior and has held a seat in Congress since 1991.

CNN reported that Tlaib, 43, is also expected to endorse Sanders. On Tuesday she retweeted a message from Omar noting her cooperation with Sanders in the House of Representatives.

The endorsement plans of the fourth member of the Squad, Ayanna Pressley, are not immediately known.

The Sanders campaign is hoping for a boost from these shows of support as he battles to catch up in the polls with Warren.

When he fought Hillary Clinton for the nomination in 2016, Sanders -- who represents a state that is largely white and rural -- was seen by some Americans as being out of touch on racial issues.

Southern states with significant black populations voted for Clinton.

As he tries to woo younger and more racially diverse people this time around, Sanders has already won the endorsement of the rap artist Cardi B, who is from the Bronx, another New York borough that includes part of Ocasio-Cortez's electoral district.

Related Topics

Attack White House Hillary Clinton Trump Alexandria Man Alliance New York November Democrats Congress Women 2016 2020 Muslim Jew All From

Recent Stories

Vital to stop food wastage: Usman Buzdar

9 hours ago

Dubai Islamic Economy Development Centre explores ..

9 hours ago

Commercial Bank of Dubai reports 26.1 percent incr ..

9 hours ago

UAE captain Naveed charged with corruption on eve ..

9 hours ago

US firms say near-term outlook dimming amid slow g ..

9 hours ago

Uzbek delegation visit key UAE media institutions

9 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.