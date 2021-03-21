Young Tunisian activists under police pressure

Tunis, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Mar, 2021 ) :Hamza Nasri, a young Tunisian activist, hit the streets as part of anti-government protests in recent months. Now he says he is under police watch and afraid for his friends.

"I've moved house three times in recent months. I've stopped going to see certain friends so I don't put them in danger," the 27-year-old told AFP.

Tunisia won plaudits for its democratic transition, its free elections and new liberal constitution after its 2011 revolution.

The popular uprising put an end to a police state and established freedom of expression that was unprecedented in the North African country.

But a decade later, in the face of limited reforms to the security and judicial systems, activists say the risk of arrest places a "sword of Damocles" over their heads.

In January, security forces arrested hundreds of youths, including many minors, from underprivileged and marginalised neighbourhoods across the country during several nights of unrest.

They have subsequently arrested several young activists who denounced what they saw as a repressive police response.

Nasri said he feared the country had taken a U-turn.

The law student twice spent 48 hours in custody after anti-government protests in the capital Tunis in December and January, and now risks more than three years in prison on charges including blocking roads and insulting a police officer.

"If I am sentenced to more than six months (in jail), it will go down on my criminal record and I can say goodbye to my dreams of being a lawyer," he said.