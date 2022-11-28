UrduPoint.com

Young West Indies Face Daunting Test Task Against Australia

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 28, 2022 | 09:00 AM

Young West Indies face daunting Test task against Australia

Perth, Australia, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2022 ) :A young West Indies side head into the first Test at Perth this week without a win on Australian soil for 25 years, but Pat Cummins' number one-ranked team insist they will not take the tourists lightly.

The Caribbean side won by 10 wickets in 1997 on the back of a magnificent century from Brian Lara, coincidentally in Perth, but have not won a Test in Australia since.

Lara will be back this week as a commentator and he called on the West Indies to put up a fight.

"I am not going to say that if we play at our best, we can beat Australia, but I want us to show resilience," Lara told the Herald Sun newspaper ahead of the two-match series, which moves to Adelaide next week for a day-night Test.

"Get the games going five days. You never know. I have in the back of my mind the thought that these youngsters are up for a fight." Skipper Kraigg Brathwaite said they were not focusing on past results.

"Obviously, past history shows it's a long time since getting wins in Australia and stuff, but we are focusing on our own goals," he said.

"What is the big focus is that we have 10 days of Test cricket, and we want to be playing a good, solid 10 days of Test cricket.

"We just want to make people in the Caribbean proud." Brathwaite is set for a new opening partner for the clash starting Wednesday in exciting left-hander Tagenarine Chanderpaul, the son of retired batting great Shivnarine.

He was handed a maiden call-up to the squad after John Campbell, who opened with Brathwaite against Bangladesh in June, was slapped with a four-year ban for violation of an anti-doping rule.

Chanderpaul showed his mettle in a warm-up game against a Prime Minister's XI in Canberra, hitting 119 and 56.

Alzarri Joseph, Kemar Roach, Jayden Seales and the experienced Jason Holder spearhead a dangerous pace attack, with Lara pointing to Joseph as a key threat.

"I believe Joseph is going to be special, and Australia is going to know a lot more about him by the end of the series," he said of the 26-year-old.

- Mountain of runs - Despite their poor record in Australia, the West Indies will take confidence from winning both Test series they have played this year -- against England and Bangladesh at home.

But they will have to be at their best to upset Australia's star-studded side, who top the Test rankings ahead of India, with the West Indies only eighth.

A key threat could come from Steve Smith, who has reverted to a more orthodox batting style which saw him score 94 and an unbeaten 80 in Australia's recent one-day series against England.

Former captain Greg Chappell predicted at the weekend that Smith would "make a mountain of runs this summer".

Brathwaite and his team will also need to tame one of the most potent pace attacks in the world, led by Cummins, Josh Hazlewood and Mitchell Starc, and also deal with the spin of Nathan Lyon.

Starc is just 13 wickets away from the 300-mark with pace-friendly conditions in Perth set to assist the left-armer.

He is looking forward to "a good contest between bat and ball", and said the West Indies should not be underestimated, pointing to their home Test triumph over England in March.

"Definitely not taking any teams lightly. We know what the West Indies can serve up at their best," Starc said.

Australia squad: Pat Cummins (capt), Scott Boland, Alex Carey, Cameron Green, Marcus Harris, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, David Warner.

West Indies squad: Kraigg Brathwaite (capt), Jermaine Blackwood, Nkrumah Bonner, Shamarh Brooks, Tagenarine Chanderpaul, Roston Chase, Joshua Da Silva), Jason Holder, Alzarri Joseph, Kyle Mayers, Anderson Phillip, Raymon Reifer, Kemar Roach, Jayden Seales, Devon Thomas

Related Topics

India Cricket Attack Century Prime Minister World Australia Bangladesh Poor Young Canberra Adelaide Perth Brooks Tame Lyon David Mitchell Anderson Scott Boland Travis Head Roston Chase March June From Best Top Pace (Pakistan) Limited

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 27 November 2022

24 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 27th November 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 27th November 2022

24 hours ago
 Mbappe double as France reach World Cup last 16, L ..

Mbappe double as France reach World Cup last 16, Lewandowski off the mark

1 day ago
 PTI's plan to exert pressure "miserably failed": R ..

PTI's plan to exert pressure "miserably failed": Rana Sana Ullah

1 day ago
 Demand of fish increases as winter approaches

Demand of fish increases as winter approaches

1 day ago
 Around 600 People Take Part in Protest Against Cze ..

Around 600 People Take Part in Protest Against Czech Gov't Policies in Prague - ..

1 day ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.