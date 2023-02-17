UrduPoint.com

Young Woman Found Alive After Spending 248 Hours Under Rubble In Southern Türkiye

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 17, 2023 | 01:00 PM

Türkiye , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2023 ) :– A young woman was pulled alive from the debris of a collapsed building 248 hours after an earthquake hit southern Türkiye, as hopes of finding more survivors fade.

Rescuers found Aleyna Olmez, 17, alive under the rubble in Dulkadiroglu district of Kahramanmaras province.

She was then taken to a hospital in the capital Ankara.

Speaking to Anadolu, Hacer Atlas, a member of search and rescue team who saved the young quake victim, said they reached Aleyna after long and tiring efforts.

"First we held her hand, then we took her out. She is in a very good condition, can communicate. I hope we will continue to receive good news about her," Atlas said.

Meanwhile, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan wished Aleyna a speedy recovery in a phone call with her aunt Guler Duman, according to the country's Communications Directorate.

Erdogan also expressed his condolences for Aleyna's mother Birgul Olmez, and father Cengiz Olmez, who lost their lives in the earthquake.

"We are ready for whatever comes our way," Erdogan told Duman.

Noting that he received information about Aleyna's health condition from Ankara University's Rector Prof. Necdet Unuvar, Erdogan said he was happy to learn that Aleyna's condition was good, adding: "I hope we will see her healing quickly." More than 36,000 people have died in two strong earthquakes that jolted southern Türkiye last week, the country's disaster agency said.

The Feb. 6 magnitude 7.7 and 7.6 earthquakes, centered in the Kahramanmaras province, affected more than 13 million people across 11 provinces, including Adana, Adiyaman, Diyarbakir, Gaziantep, Hatay, Kilis, Malatya, Osmaniye, Sanliurfa, and Elazig.

Several countries in the region, including Syria and Lebanon, also felt the strong tremors that struck Türkiye in the space of less than 10 hours.

