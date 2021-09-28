UrduPoint.com

Youth Call Time On Decades Of 'empty' Climate Promises

Sumaira FH 32 minutes ago Tue 28th September 2021 | 06:20 PM

Milan, Sept 28 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2021 ) :Youth activists on Tuesday called out decades of "empty words and promises" from world leaders as they demanded action -- and money -- to tackle global warming ahead of a pivotal UN climate summit.

With just weeks to go before the COP26 meeting in Glasgow, seen as crucial to the viability of the Paris climate agreement, campaigners used the opening of a three-day event in Milan to lambast governments' failure to address the crisis.

Swedish wunderkind Greta Thunberg slammed governments for "shamelessly congratulating themselves" for insufficient pledges to cut emissions and promises of financing.

Hurling leaders' own words back at them, the 18-year-old laid bare to delegates at the Youth4Climate event the gap between words and action.

"There is no Planet B, there is no planet blah, blah, blah," Thunberg said to warm applause.

