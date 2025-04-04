Youth empowerment – A key to economic growth

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2025) When youth of any country provide to be an engine for economic growth, what could be a more solid proof than the Punjab government’s recently announced initiatives for their empowerment.

The initiatives worth Rs 132 billion announced for youth empowerment during first month of year 2025 validly reflect sincerity of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz to empower its people.

As people friendly government always play a crucial role for empowerment of people; Rs. 84bln allocated for Punjab Easy Business Finance Scheme and Rs. 48bln for Punjab Easy Business Card scheme are deemed to be game changer for our economic development.

When in today’s rapidly evolving economic landscape, job creation has become a cornerstone of economic growth, poverty alleviation and social stability; the Punjab government validly recognized these sectors to support entrepreneurship, skill development and business expansion.

Just starting from the Prime Minister’s Youth Business Scheme, a key initiative offering financing and skill development programs for youth by providing low-interest loans ranging from Rs. 0.5 million to Rs. 7.5 million for individuals aged 18 to 45, there is a series of initiatives to help young entrepreneurs establishing their businesses and enhance their employability.

The Punjab government is taking lead in these initiatives as compared to other provinces with Punjab Easy Business Finance Scheme worth Rs. 84 billion. This program offering over Rs. 36 billion in interest-free loans, has been designed to support men, women, transgender individuals and persons with disabilities between 25 to 55 years age.

The Punjab Easy Business Card Scheme valuing Rs. 48 billion further extends financial assistance to aspiring entrepreneur as Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) has a history of creating employment and business opportunities.

“The Punjab government’s commitment to fostering economic growth through job creation and entrepreneurship is commendable,” remarked Prof. Dr. Sajid Hussain, head of Mass Communication Department, Superior University Lahore.

Highlighting the broader impact of youth-focused initiatives, he noted that investments in key sectors such as infrastructure, agriculture, education and technology are laying the foundation for a dynamic job market.

“The government’s efforts to improve educational standards and promote digital literacy through innovative programs and collaborations with private and international organizations are also appreciable,” Dr. Hussain said. “Punjab has set a benchmark for regional development, creating opportunities for young entrepreneurs and supporting small and medium enterprises (SMEs).”

Another notable initiative of the provincial government is e-bike scheme aimed at improving student mobility and the Punjab government has already distributed 20,000 electric bikes and scooters among students of both the public and private sector educational institutions.

In the next phase, nearly 100,000 more e-bikes will be distributed among students as a leap forward toward fostering economic growth, reducing unemployment and empowering the youth to build a prosperous future.

The government has also announced provision of free bikes to orphan students to benefit students with underprivileged backgrounds.

“This initiative has transformed our daily routine,” said a private college student Fatima Dilawar, expressing her gratitude for the government’s efforts.

“Previously relying on public transport from Sheranwala Gate on way to our institution at Raiwind Road seemed to be a tedious task,” Fatima said. “But, these bikes proved to be a life-changing gift that made my routine more convenient and comfortable.”

She thanked the Chief Minister Punjab and expressed hope that the program’s scope would be expanded to benefit more students.

By addressing unemployment through skill development programs, the government is focusing on a sustainable economic future with increased job opportunities for all.

Talking of the importance of youth empowerment, Mehmood Arvi, Chairman of the Standing Committee on Gilgit-Baltistan Affairs of Pak-China Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PCCI) also highlighted the critical role of such initiatives in overcoming economic challenges.

He enlisted various government efforts aimed at fostering employment and business growth, noting their significant contribution to economic innovation and stability.

“The government’s support for SMEs, through financial assistance, tax incentives and a simplified regulatory framework has enabled businesses to thrive, particularly in sectors like manufacturing, technology and agriculture,” Arvi pointed out. “These initiatives are stabilizing the economy as well as empowering local businesses to compete globally.”

He also commended the government’s focus on vocational training and skills development programs that had equipped young people with marketable skills, enhancing their employability.

“By investing in education and practical training, the government is addressing skills gap and preparing workforce for demands of modern economy,” Arvi said.

He noted that establishment of business incubators, innovation hubs and startup accelerators has provided young entrepreneurs with essential resources, mentorship and capital, enabling them to start and scale their businesses.

“These initiatives are not only generating employment but also contributing to development of a more diverse and resilient economy,” he remarked. “With these targeted initiatives, the Punjab government continues to pave way for youth empowerment, economic growth and long-term prosperity in the country.”

With the country still struggling to successfully sail through the persisting economic challenges, the current initiatives are hopes to push it forward on road to prosperity and success. What we need is to ensure transparency and continuity of policies so the deserving segments of society judiciously benefit from these scheme and play their role in nation building.

