Youth Festival Kicks Off In Hong Kong

Muhammad Irfan Published July 27, 2023 | 01:30 PM

Youth festival kicks off in Hong Kong

HONG KONG, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jul, 2023 ) :The kick-off ceremony of the 2023 youthfest@HK was held here on Wednesday, with an aim to help young people to enhance their knowledge, realize their potential, and share experiences through various activities.

Themed "Positive Thinking," the festival is organizing more than 100 all-encompassing activities under the slogan of "Ignite Youth Power." Chan Kwok-ki, acting chief executive of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR), said at the ceremony that the current-term HKSAR government attaches great importance to youth development, and released the first edition of the Youth Development Blueprint last year.

More than 160 concrete actions and measures supporting youth development are put forward to nurture a new generation with a global perspective, aspiring mindset and positive thinking who love both the motherland and Hong Kong, Chan said.

The festival is one of the Youth Development Blueprint's key projects.

Alice Mak, secretary for home and youth affairs of the HKSAR government, said she hopes activities of the festival can attract Hong Kong youth, and expects that 100,000 Hong Kong youth will participate in these activities.

