Youth lead Canada June jobs rebound as pandemic lockdowns lifted

Ottawa, July 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jul, 2021 ) :Canada added 231,000 net new jobs in June, as youths hit hardest by pandemic restrictions went back to work after lockdowns were lifted, the government statistical agency said Friday.

The unemployment rate fell 0.4 percentage point to 7.8 percent, Statistics Canada said.

The employment gains, however, fell short of recouping all of the jobs shed over the previous two months.

Statistics Canada said employment growth in June was entirely in part-time work and concentrated among youth aged 15 to 24, primarily young women.

Gains were seen in accommodation and food services, and retail, but employment fell in goods-producing industries.

Meanwhile, the number of employed people working less than half their usual hours fell by nearly 20 percent, and the number of Canadians working from home -- for many an adaptation to public health restrictions -- fell by nearly 400,000 to 4.7 million.