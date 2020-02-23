Youth should become great commander, liberate besieged brethren of occupied territory: AJK president

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2020 ) : Feb 22 (APP):Azad Jammu and Kashmir President Sardar Masood Khan Saturday said that the youth of Azad Kashmir instead of waiting for any Mohammad Bin Qasim, themselves should become great commander, and liberate the besieged brethren of the occupied territory from the Indian shackles.

Addressing Kashmir conference in Gahl Syedan village of Mohri Farman Shah area of Bagh, Azam Jammu Kashmir, he said that the Kashmiri people have always faced oppression, but now the time appears ripe to take the oppressors to task.

The state president said that it was the responsibility of the international community to ensure peace and security and prevent fascism the region. Therefore, if the international community does not stop India from oppression, the Kashmiri youth will have no option but to take up the gun to fight Indian repression and fascism.

The AJK president said that the Kashmiri people through their unprecedented struggle for their freedom as well as the realization of their right to self-determination, have proved that they were a brave and the valiant nation, and if the youth of occupied Kashmir, Azad Kashmir and Pakistan decided to jointly fight the freedom war, it would become impossible for India to resist.

He regretted that big powers were silent over the worst brutalities in occupied Kashmir, and they were not ready to support the oppressed."The goons of BJP and RSS do not care about any law and morality, and they can take any action against Azad Kashmir," he cautioned.

Addressing the conference, Member of Azad Kashmir Legislative Assembly and Chairman Public Accounts Committee Abdur Rashid Turabi said that the state president Sardar Masood Khan was playing an unprecedented role on the diplomatic front to muster support for the Kashmiri people, and at the same time, he was also playing an active role in framing strategy for the policy making institutions.

In his address, Director General Kashmir Institute of Management, Brig (ret) Syed Akhtar Hussain Shah paid glowing tributes to the people of Bagh and adjoining areas for valiantly fighting the liberation war in 1947, and later in 1965 and 1990.

The conference was also addressed by public opinion leaders Amir Gardezi Advocate, Imtiaz Ahmed Shah Advocate, Maulana Imtiaz Ahmed Siddique and others.