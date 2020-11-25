UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

YouTube Bans Far Right-wing OAN Channel For A Week

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Wed 25th November 2020 | 09:00 AM

YouTube bans far right-wing OAN channel for a week

San Francisco, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2020 ) :YouTube stopped One America news Network, one of US President Donald Trump's favored channels, from posting new videos for a week for falsely claiming Covid-19 has a cure, the social media network said Tuesday.

The popular Google-owned site also temporarily stopped OAN from making money from content already online, spokesperson Ivy Choi said.

"After careful review, we removed a video from OANN and issued a strike on the channel for violating our COVID-19 misinformation policy, which prohibits content claiming there's a guaranteed cure," Choi said in a statement.

This is the first time that YouTube has clamped down on OAN, a small, far-right and fiercely partisan outlet that has refused to recognize Joe Biden's victory in the November 3 presidential election and has spread lies about electoral fraud.

According to YouTube policy, OAN has two more strikes before being kicked off the social media platform.

OAN will also have to prove that it has solved the problems to YouTube's satisfaction if it wants to be able to monetize its videos again.

"Since early in this pandemic, we've worked to prevent the spread of harmful misinformation associated with COVID-19 on YouTube," Choi said.

Since February YouTube has pulled 200,000 dangerous or misleading videos on the subject, the company said.

YouTube, which has seen an increase in viewership as people remain at home due to the pandemic, has been promoting authoritative information channels -- of which OAN is not one.

Angry with alleged "censorship" of conservatives on popular social media sites and even upset with Fox News, tens of thousands of Trump supporters are switching to smaller far-right outlets such as OAN and Newsmax.

Trump has encouraged viewership. "Try watching @OANN . Really GREAT!" he tweeted on November 16.

Several Democratic senators led by Bob Menendez wrote to YouTube on Tuesday asking them to remove videos that spread election disinformation

Related Topics

Election Social Media Company Trump Cure SITE Money February November YouTube From

Recent Stories

Armenian Opposition Calls on Ruling Party to Joint ..

9 hours ago

Big Heart Foundation to enhance health services fo ..

10 hours ago

Abdullah bin Zayed, Slovak foreign minister discus ..

10 hours ago

England's Lawrence to miss Wales clash

8 hours ago

'Terrorist motives' probed after two hurt in Swiss ..

8 hours ago

French parliament gives initial approval to contro ..

8 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.