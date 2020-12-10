UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

YouTube Bans New Videos Claiming US Election Fraud

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Thu 10th December 2020 | 12:50 AM

YouTube bans new videos claiming US election fraud

San Francisco, Dec 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2020 ) :YouTube on Wednesday banned new videos with bogus claims of election fraud, saying enough states have certified Joe Biden as the next US president to make it official.

Critics have long called for the Google-owned video sharing platform to stop hosting videos spreading misinformation aimed at undermining the results of the election.

A "safe harbor deadline" for the election passed on Tuesday, with enough states certifying election results to make former vice president Biden the winner.

"Given that, we will start removing any piece of content uploaded today (or anytime after) that misleads people by alleging that widespread fraud or errors changed the outcome of the 2020 US presidential election," YouTube said in a blog post.

The move is in keeping with YouTube practice during previous US elections, according to the widely used video-sharing platform.

Videos removed will include those with claims of software glitches or counting errors affecting the outcome of the vote.

"As always, news coverage and commentary on these issues can remain on our site if there's sufficient education, documentary, scientific or artistic context," YouTube said.

Only a small portion of YouTube viewing has been election-related content, with the bulk of that generated by authoritative news sources, according to the Google-owned platform.

The US Supreme Court dealt the latest blow Tuesday to Donald Trump's effort to overturn his election loss when it denied his allies' attempt to block the certification of votes in key state Pennsylvania.

The nation's highest court, which includes three Trump-appointed justices out of nine, did not explain its decision, and none of the members expressed dissent.

More than a month since the November 3 election, Trump still refuses to concede to Democrat Biden -- who has a seven million-vote lead -- and continues to make baseless claims of fraud.

Related Topics

Election Supreme Court Education Vote Trump Lead SITE November 2020 YouTube Post Court

Recent Stories

UAE strengthening economic ties with Estonia

26 minutes ago

Dubai Opera hosts legendary opera singer Andrea Bo ..

1 hour ago

GDRFA Dubai, Software AG enter second generation c ..

1 hour ago

UAE, France discuss fostering cultural cooperation

1 hour ago

Breakbulk Middle East introduces pioneering initia ..

1 hour ago

Erdogan arrives in Azerbaijan for Karabakh victory ..

53 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.