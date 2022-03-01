YouTube blocks Russian channels RT, Sputnik in Europe

Paris, March 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2022 ) :YouTube has blocked Russian channels RT and Sputnik in Europe "taking into account the ongoing war in Ukraine", the video-sharing platform said on Tuesday.

"We are blocking the YouTube channels of RT and Sputnik in the whole of Europe with immediate effect. Our systems need a little time before being fully operational," YouTube said in an email.