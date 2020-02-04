UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

YouTube Details Ban On 'manipulated' Election Content

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Tue 04th February 2020 | 02:10 AM

YouTube details ban on 'manipulated' election content

Washington, Feb 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2020 ) :YouTube said Monday it would remove election-related videos that are "manipulated or doctored" to mislead voters, as part of its efforts to stem online misinformation.

The Google-owned video service said it was taking the measures as it strives to become a "more reliable source" for news and to promote a "healthy political discourse." Leslie Miller, YouTube's vice president of government affairs and public policy, said in a blog post that the service's community standards prohibit "content that has been technically manipulated or doctored in a way that misleads users .

.. and may pose a serious risk of egregious harm." The policy also bans content which aims to mislead people about voting or the census processes.

The move comes amid growing concern about so-called "deepfake" videos altered by using artificial intelligence which can create credible-looking events, but also "shallow" fakes that use more rudimentary techniques to deceive viewers.

Online platforms have come under pressure to root out misinformation in the wake of a foreign manipulation effort in the 2016 US elections and claims that not enough is being done to curb false claims by candidates themselves.

Related Topics

May 2016 YouTube Post Government

Recent Stories

UAE stands in solidarity with China over coronavir ..

2 hours ago

India appoints former ambassador Navdeep Suri to l ..

2 hours ago

UN Security Council May Discuss with Kushner US Mi ..

2 hours ago

Razak urges exporters to penetrate in African coun ..

2 hours ago

Abdullah bin Zayed receives international official ..

3 hours ago

Abdullah bin Zayed receives international official ..

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.