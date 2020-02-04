YouTube details ban on 'manipulated' election content

Washington, Feb 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2020 ) :YouTube said Monday it would remove election-related videos that are "manipulated or doctored" to mislead voters, as part of its efforts to stem online misinformation.

The Google-owned video service said it was taking the measures as it strives to become a "more reliable source" for news and to promote a "healthy political discourse." Leslie Miller, YouTube's vice president of government affairs and public policy, said in a blog post that the service's community standards prohibit "content that has been technically manipulated or doctored in a way that misleads users .

.. and may pose a serious risk of egregious harm." The policy also bans content which aims to mislead people about voting or the census processes.

The move comes amid growing concern about so-called "deepfake" videos altered by using artificial intelligence which can create credible-looking events, but also "shallow" fakes that use more rudimentary techniques to deceive viewers.

Online platforms have come under pressure to root out misinformation in the wake of a foreign manipulation effort in the 2016 US elections and claims that not enough is being done to curb false claims by candidates themselves.