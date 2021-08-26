UrduPoint.com

YouTube Says It Removed 1mn 'dangerous' Videos On Covid-19

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Thu 26th August 2021 | 01:10 AM

YouTube says it removed 1mn 'dangerous' videos on Covid-19

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2021 ) :YouTube said Wednesday it has removed more than one million videos with "dangerous coronavirus misinformation" since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The statement by the Google-owned video platform comes as social media platforms are under fire from political leaders for failing to stem the spread of false and harmful misinformation and disinformation about the virus and other topics.

YouTube said in a blog post it relies on "expert consensus from health organizations," including the US Centers for Disease Control and the World Health Organization, but noted that, in some cases, "misinformation is less clear-cut" as new facts emerge.

"Our policies center on the removal of any videos that can directly lead to egregious real world harm," chief product officer Neal Mohan wrote.

"Since February of 2020, we've removed over one million videos related to dangerous coronavirus information, like false cures or claims of a hoax," he said.

"In the midst of a global pandemic, everyone should be armed with absolutely the best information available to keep themselves and their families safe." YouTube said it was working to accelerate the process for removing videos with misinformation while simultaneously delivering those from authoritative sources.

Mohan said the platform currently removes close to 10 million videos per quarter and that the majority of them have been watched less than 10 times.

"Speedy removals will always be important but we know they're not nearly enough... The most important thing we can do is increase the good and decrease the bad," he said.

"When people now search for news or information, they get results optimized for quality, not for how sensational the content might be."YouTube also said it removed "thousands" of videos for violating election misinformation policies since the US vote in November, with three-fourths removed before hitting 100 views.

Related Topics

Election Fire World Vote Social Media Lead February November 2020 YouTube Post From Best Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

UAE regrets severance of ties between Morocco, Alg ..

UAE regrets severance of ties between Morocco, Algeria

1 hour ago
 Mohamed bin Zayed, Mohammed bin Rashid review new ..

Mohamed bin Zayed, Mohammed bin Rashid review new edition of national strategic ..

2 hours ago
 Leading US paper highlights Pakistan's drive to pl ..

Leading US paper highlights Pakistan's drive to plant 10 billion trees to combat ..

36 minutes ago
 US Invests $54Mln to Boost Energy Efficiency in Mi ..

US Invests $54Mln to Boost Energy Efficiency in Microelectronics Technology - En ..

36 minutes ago
 Iranian Parliament Approves 18 of 19 Cabinet Minis ..

Iranian Parliament Approves 18 of 19 Cabinet Ministers Nominated by Raisi - Stat ..

41 minutes ago
 England great Anderson sparks collapse before open ..

England great Anderson sparks collapse before openers pile on agony for India

41 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.