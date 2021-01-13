UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

YouTube Suspends Trump Channel, Removes Video Due To 'potential For Violence'

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Wed 13th January 2021 | 10:30 AM

YouTube suspends Trump channel, removes video due to 'potential for violence'

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2021 ) :Google-owned YouTube on Tuesday temporarily suspended President Donald Trump's channel and removed a video for violating its policy against inciting violence.

"In light of concerns about the ongoing potential for violence, we removed new content uploaded to Donald J.

Trump's channel for violating our policies," YouTube said in a statement.

The channel is now "temporarily prevented from uploading new content for a 'minimum' of 7 days," the statement read.

Related Topics

Trump YouTube From

Recent Stories

Today's Gold Rates in Pakistan on 13 January 2021

16 minutes ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

1 hour ago

Hamdan bin Zayed briefed on tourism sector&#039;s ..

11 hours ago

Egypt court acquits TikTok influencers over 'debau ..

10 hours ago

Large Scale Industries accelerating at fast pace: ..

10 hours ago

Al-Alaa conference to help further strengthen Musl ..

11 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.