YouTube suspends Trump channel, removes video due to 'potential for violence'

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2021 ) :Google-owned YouTube on Tuesday temporarily suspended President Donald Trump's channel and removed a video for violating its policy against inciting violence.

"In light of concerns about the ongoing potential for violence, we removed new content uploaded to Donald J.

Trump's channel for violating our policies," YouTube said in a statement.

The channel is now "temporarily prevented from uploading new content for a 'minimum' of 7 days," the statement read.