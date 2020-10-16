UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

YouTube Toughens Rules For QAnon Conspiracy Content

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Fri 16th October 2020 | 01:40 AM

YouTube toughens rules for QAnon conspiracy content

San Francisco, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2020 ) :YouTube said Thursday it was tightening rules for propagation of conspiracy theories, notably targeting the QAnon movement already limited on Twitter and Facebook.

The Google-owned video-sharing service said it was expanding its policies on hate and harassment "to prohibit content that targets an individual or group with conspiracy theories that have been used to justify real-world violence." This could mean removing videos threatening or harassing people by suggesting they are complicit in a conspiracy like Pizzagate -- about a supposed child sex trafficking ring with links to former Democratic White House candidate Hillary Clinton that operated from a Washington pizzeria.

QAnon has grown sharply during the pandemic because it acted as a binding force -- mixing its core tenet of anti-Semitic and white supremacist tropes with long-running conspiracy theories about vaccines and 5G mobile technology, as well as far-right and libertarian politics.

YouTube said it had previously removed "tens of thousands of QAnon videos" and terminated some channels used by the movement, notably those that explicitly threaten violence or deny the existence of major violent events.

Earlier this month Facebook banned QAnon-linked accounts on its core social network and on Instagram. Twitter began a crackdown on QAnon earlier this year.

The latest move by YouTube comes amid heightened tensions over misinformation spreading on social media, while some conservatives have accused platforms of bias in taking down content.

Related Topics

Technology Mobile Washington Social Media Facebook Twitter White House Hillary Clinton 5G YouTube From Instagram

Recent Stories

ADNOC Distribution’s market cap surged to AED44 ..

2 hours ago

Abu Dhabi banks’ net income amounts to AED9.55 i ..

2 hours ago

US envoy says Taliban agree to reduce Afghan casua ..

2 hours ago

Govt apprises Opposition to ensure SOPs before org ..

2 hours ago

5th Gen War - Twitterati bust RAW's #Fake letter a ..

2 hours ago

Over half EU countries 'red' on new virus travel m ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.