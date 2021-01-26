KUNMING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2021 ) :The gross domestic product (GDP) of southwest China's Yunnan Province grew 4 percent year on year to 2.45 trillion Yuan (about 377.79 billion U.S. Dollars) in 2020, according to the ongoing annual session of the provincial people's congress.

The per capita disposable income of residents in urban and rural areas increased by 3.5 percent and 7.9 percent, respectively, last year, said Wang Yubo, acting governor of Yunnan, in his government work report delivered at the session that opened Tuesday. Yunnan's GDP growth target for 2021 was set at above 8 percent, according to the report.