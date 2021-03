Tehran, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2021 ) :UK-Iranian Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe appeared in a Tehran court Sunday to face new charges of "propaganda against the system", just days after she finished serving a five-year sentence, her lawyer said.

"The hearing took place in a very calm and good atmosphere, in the presence of my client," Hojjat Kermani told AFP.