Zagreb, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2019 ) :For those struggling to piece together the black holes of a boozy night, a one-of-a-kind museum in Zagreb is offering up some inspiration.

The "Museum of Hangovers", which opened in the Croatian capital this month, is showcasing objects and amusing stories from drunken escapades around the globe.

"We wanted to collect objects that people woke up with without knowing where they picked them up," explained 24-year-old Roberta Mikelic, who opened the museum with her boyfriend Rino Dubokovic.

The museum, which the duo says is the first of its kind, currently focuses solely on the "fun" side of these forgotten nights.

But they plan to also delve into the dangers of binge drinking and blacking out in the future.

The stories and paired objects, such as stop sign and a plastic potted plant, are laid out in a series of rooms meant to recreate the zig-zaggy walk home from the bar.

Visitors start in the "Street" room, whose walls are covered in graffiti, before winding through the room of "Mirrors" that represent storefronts, past a home's "Garden" and into a messy "Room" where the partier finishes the night.

They are also invited to complete the sentence, "I woke up with..." on a chalkboard.

"Two stray dogs", "My ex", "a lot of pumpkins", read some of the contributions.

The idea was sparked by a conversation in which a friend recalled waking up hungover with a bicycle pedal in his pocket, explained Dubokovic.

"I thought, as I listened to him, why not set up a place, a museum, with a collection of these objects and stories that will illustrate in a funny way these evenings of drunkenness and the hangover the next day," he said.