UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Zaha To Stop Taking A Knee Before Premier League Games

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Fri 19th February 2021 | 03:50 PM

Zaha to stop taking a knee before Premier League games

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Feb, 2021 ) :Crystal Palace forward Wilfried Zaha says he is going to stop taking a knee before Premier League matches and instead wants to see concrete action to tackle racism.

Players, officials and staff at Premier League and English Football League matches have been making the gesture before kick-off since the 2019/20 season resumed in June to show support for racial equality.

Premier League club shirts also carried a Black Lives Matter slogan during the latter stages of last season before being changed for this campaign to feature a patch promoting the league's own anti-discrimination campaign "No Room For Racism".

But a number of players including Manchester United's Anthony Martial and Marcus Rashford have been targeted with racist abuse on social media in recent weeks.

Several teams, including Championship side Brentford, have stopped taking a knee before games and Zaha feels it has become an empty gesture.

The Ivory Coast international, 28, speaking at the Financial Times business of Football Summit on Thursday, said his parents had told him he should be proud to be black and should "stand tall".

"It's becoming something that we just do now and that's not enough for me," he said. "I'm not going to take the knee, I'm not going to wear Black Lives Matter on the back of my shirt because it feels like it's a target.

"We're isolating ourselves, we're trying to say that we're equal but we're isolating ourselves with these things that aren't even working anyway, so that's my stand on it.

"Unless action is going to happen, don't speak to me about it," he added.

Related Topics

Football Business Social Media Ivory Coast Manchester United June Premier League

Recent Stories

Football: Porto sign 23-year-old winger Pepe

5 minutes ago

Sterling soars close to 3-year high above $1.40

5 minutes ago

Dist admin seals 12 shops over coronavirus SOPs vi ..

5 minutes ago

Kremlin Welcomes NASA Perseverance Rover Landing o ..

5 minutes ago

CTD Sukkur arrests a terrorist in a operation

5 minutes ago

Belarus reporter, doctor on trial after protester' ..

58 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.