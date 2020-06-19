Zakaria presents Islamic calligraphy paintings for London Central Mosque

LONDON, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jun, 2020 ) :Pakistan's High Commissioner to the United Kingdom Mohammad Nafees Zakaria Friday visited London Central Mosque Trust & The Islamic Cultural Centre and presented Islamic calligraphy paintings to its Director General Dr Ahmad Al Dubayan.

Speaking on the occasion, the high commissioner said Pakistan and its diaspora in the UK had a historic association with the London Central Mosque since its establishment, and it was a matter of great pleasure that some specimens of Islamic calligraphic art from Pakistan would be displayed there.

"This is a small token of our people's love and respect for the monumental Islamic Centre", he added.

Pakistna's high commissioner is the ex-officio Permanent Secretary/Member of board of Trustees of the London Central Mosque Trust. The Government of Pakistan and the High Commission have always been supportive of the Mosque and the Centre.

Dr Ahmad Al Dubayan while receiving the calligraphy paintings with thanks, appreciated their artistic beauty and visual presentation.

He said Pakistan had rich cultural heritage and the calligraphic paintings would make a beautiful addition to the big cultural mosaic of The Islamic Centre.

He also commended the high commissioner's close liaison with the institution.

The high commissioner and the director general on the occasion also exchanged ideas on the important work that the institution was doing for the education and guidance of the Muslims in theUnited Kingdom (UK), especially the youth. They also discussed future collaboration for the promotion of the Quranic teachings and Islamic heritage.

Zakaria offered all possible support to the Mosque and the Centre in their future endeavours.\932