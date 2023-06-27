Open Menu

Zalando Sues EU Commission Over Online Content Regulation

Muhammad Irfan Published June 27, 2023 | 03:50 PM

Zalando sues EU Commission over online content regulation

BRUSSELS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jun, 2023 ) :Europe's biggest online fashion seller Zalando filed a lawsuit on Tuesday against the European Commission over the EU's latest regulation on online content.

The Germany-based company announced in a statement that it appealed at the Court of Justice of the EU against the "designation by the European Commission" that considers the shopping site "as a 'Very Large Online Platform' obliged to manage systemic risks." The EU executive body listed April 17 online platforms and two search engines as Very Large Online Platforms.

The classification treats the same way social media giants like Facebook, Instagram and Twitter, and shopping websites like Amazon, Booking.com or Zalando because they have more than 45 million users per month.

The EU Commission "did not take into account the majority retail nature of its business model and that it does not present a 'systemic risk' of disseminating harmful or illegal content from third parties," Zalando argued in its motion.

Related Topics

Business Social Media Facebook Twitter Company Same SITE April From Million Instagram Court

Recent Stories

World Cup 2023: Pakistan-India clash scheduled for ..

World Cup 2023: Pakistan-India clash scheduled for Oct 15 in Ahmedabad

52 minutes ago
 Abu Dhabi&#039;s youth rugby programme announces o ..

Abu Dhabi&#039;s youth rugby programme announces opening registrations for 2023- ..

53 minutes ago
 Registrations open for 2023-24 Zayed Cricket Acade ..

Registrations open for 2023-24 Zayed Cricket Academy season

53 minutes ago
 UAE Ambassador visits Dubai Ports facilities in Ca ..

UAE Ambassador visits Dubai Ports facilities in Callao Port, meets Peruvian Mini ..

54 minutes ago
 Pakistan likely to finalize staff level agreement ..

Pakistan likely to finalize staff level agreement with IMF today

1 hour ago
 Khawaja Asif admits legal obstacles in prosecuting ..

Khawaja Asif admits legal obstacles in prosecuting civilians in military courts

2 hours ago
Ajman&#039;s civil defence and police forces extin ..

Ajman&#039;s civil defence and police forces extinguish fire in Ajman One tower

2 hours ago
 Khadija Shah approaches LHC for bail in Askari Tow ..

Khadija Shah approaches LHC for bail in Askari Tower attack case

3 hours ago
 realme Narzo 50: The Affordable Gaming Smartphone ..

Realme Narzo 50: The Affordable Gaming Smartphone Taking Pakistan by Storm

3 hours ago
 Another Russian oil tanker arrives in Karachi

Another Russian oil tanker arrives in Karachi

3 hours ago
 US acknowledges Pakistan’s counter-terrorism eff ..

US acknowledges Pakistan’s counter-terrorism efforts: State dept

3 hours ago
 ‘No civilian under trial in military courts,’ ..

‘No civilian under trial in military courts,’ AGP tells SC

3 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous