UrduPoint.com

Zamazameh Company: 950 People To Deliver Zamzam Water To Pilgrims Around Clock

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 04, 2023 | 06:30 PM

Zamazameh Company: 950 people to deliver Zamzam water to pilgrims around clock

Makkah, Jun 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jun, 2023 ) :The Zamazameh Company has harnessed all its capabilities and is manning nine field centers to deliver Zamzam water bottles to pilgrims at their places of stay in Makkah. The service is available around the clock at locations close to the pilgrims' accommodations.

The deputy general supervisor of the season's work at the company, Rayan Zamzami, said that the centers work around the clock in Makkah and the other holy sites. More than 950 employees, including support staff and Zamzam personnel, as well as a fleet of 137 delivery trucks are working at the highest safety standards, he added.

Zamzami said that tasks at the service centers include electronic tracking of pilgrim residences, through the Ministry of Hajj and Umrah, linking the company control center with the Zamzam electronic platform, receiving Zamzam water bottles from the supplies center, loading them onto the delivery trucks, and transporting them to the pilgrims' residences. He emphasized that this is nonstop work to ensure the water is efficiently delivered, without delay.

Related Topics

Hajj Water Company Makkah All From

Recent Stories

Ministry of Finance participates in 10th Global Fo ..

Ministry of Finance participates in 10th Global Forum Competent Authorities Conf ..

33 minutes ago
 Dubai Islamic Bank launches DIB ‘alt’, ultimat ..

Dubai Islamic Bank launches DIB ‘alt’, ultimate digital banking experience f ..

1 hour ago
 Bodour Al Qasimi appoints Mariam Al-Obaidli as Man ..

Bodour Al Qasimi appoints Mariam Al-Obaidli as Managing Director of Kalimat Grou ..

1 hour ago
 Magnitude 6 earthquake jolts Eastern Indonesia

Magnitude 6 earthquake jolts Eastern Indonesia

2 hours ago
 UAE leaders congratulate King of Tonga on Independ ..

UAE leaders congratulate King of Tonga on Independence Day

2 hours ago
 Ministry of Economy raises awareness on importance ..

Ministry of Economy raises awareness on importance of reporting suspicious trans ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.