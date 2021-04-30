UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Zambia, Angola Sign $5B Oil Pipeline Deal

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Fri 30th April 2021 | 05:50 PM

Zambia, Angola sign $5B oil pipeline deal

LUSAKA, Zambia, 30 April (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2021 ) :– Zambia and Angola have signed a $5 billion deal to build an oil pipeline between the two Southern Africa nations, Zambia's Embassy in Luanda announced Friday.

Lawrence Chalungumana, Zambia's ambassador to Angola, said the project will pave the way a pipeline to supply finished petroleum products from oil-rich Angola to his country.

He added: "This milestone agreement will bring to an end a more than 10-year old complex negotiation process that shall lead to cheaper fuel for Zambia." The petroleum pipeline will be developed by the private sector with state-owned petroleum Angolan firm SANANGOL and the Zambia state company Industrial Development Corporation-IDC Zambia Ltd.

as strategic equity partners.

At the signing ceremony in Luanda, the Zambian government was represented by Energy Minister Mathew Nkhuwa, with Angola represented by Petroleum Minister Diamantino Pedro Azevedo.

Once completed, the Zambia-Angola multi-product petroleum pipeline will transport petrol, diesel, kerosene, and gas.

The project also rekindles hope for the Zambian community to start purchasing gas at a lower price than the current kwacha 17.9 ($0.81) per liter of petrol.

Related Topics

Africa Petrol Company Oil Luanda Lead Price Zambia Angola Gas From Government Agreement Billion

Recent Stories

Late Sufi Qawwal Amjad Sabri receives praises on 5 ..

5 minutes ago

PM admits he made mistakes in the past

37 minutes ago

Mohammad Yousaf shares secret of Babar Azamâ€™s su ..

53 minutes ago

Safi leads Moroccan one-two on closing night of 20 ..

57 minutes ago

Effective mechanism in place to monitor edible ite ..

29 minutes ago

SSP Sukkur orders to monitor Corona SOPs

29 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.