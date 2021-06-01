Zambia approves 5 COVID-19 vaccines

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LUSAKA, June 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jun, 2021 ) --:Zambia has approved five COVID-19 vaccines to be administered on citizens as a preventive measure against the pandemic, a government official said on Tuesday.

The vaccines include China's Sinopharm, Johnson & Johnson, AstraZeneca Covishield, AZD 12225-Korea AstraZeneca, and Pfizer Biotech.

Kennedy Malama, Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Health in charge of Technical Services, said the five vaccines have been approved by the country's medicines regulator, the Zambia Medicines Regulatory Authority (ZAMRA), following stringent review processes and riding on the World Health Organization emergency use listing of the vaccines.

"As you are aware, these vaccines are part of the basket of vaccines approved by cabinet for Zambia to use on its people subject to authorization by ZAMRA.

Government is taking all necessary steps to mobilize vaccines for the Zambian people and we will continue updating the nation," he said during a COVID-19 update press briefing.

Zambia launched the vaccination program in April which was being done in a phased manner. The first phase targets health workers and other people most at risk.

Meanwhile, the country recorded 558 cases in the last 24 hours out of 8,070 tests done. This brings the cumulative cases to 95,821 while 83 patients were discharged, bringing total recoveries to 92,039.