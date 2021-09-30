UrduPoint.com

Zambia Arrests Liquidator In Indian Copper Firm Saga

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Thu 30th September 2021 | 01:20 AM

Zambia arrests liquidator in Indian copper firm saga

Lusaka, Sept 29 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2021 ) :Zambian authorities said Wednesday they have arrested the liquidator of a major copper firm for embezzling $9 million, the latest twist in the African nation's feud with India's Vedanta Resources.

Konkola Copper Mines (KCM), co-owned by London-listed Vedanta and Zambia's state mining arm, is one of Africa's largest copper producers.

KCM has been caught in a two-year tug-of-war between Vedanta and Zambia, which in 2019 placed KCM in liquidation for allegedly failing to pay taxes.

The liquidator, Milingo Lungu, 43, was arrested on charges that he abused his role to cash in on $2.2 million.

The Drug Enforcement Commission, which investigates money laundering, also accused Lungu of pocketing another $6.8 million, mostly in local Currency.

"He has also been charged for money laundering for the said amounts," spokesman Mathias Kamanga said in a statement.

"The money is said to have come into his possession by virtue of being the provisional liquidator for Konkola Copper Mines Plc." Lungu has since been released on police bond and will appear in court soon, it added.

In a statement, Lungu dismissed the allegations as "baseless and untrue".

Zambia's former government handed KCM over for liquidation in May 2019, sparking a legal dispute with Vedanta, the majority shareholder.

President Hakainde Hichilema, elected in August, has criticised his predecessor's nationalist mining policy and vowed to woo foreign investors back to Africa's second-largest copper producer after the Democratic Republic of Congo.

Shortly after Hichilema took office, Vedanta said it was open to dialogue with the state and committed to re-investing $1.5 billion into KCM.

Related Topics

India Africa Police Zambia Congo Money May August 2019 Government Allied Rental Modarba Billion Million Court

Recent Stories

DoC Joint Technical Committee discusses oil market ..

DoC Joint Technical Committee discusses oil market developments

22 minutes ago
 Dubai CommerCity announces major partnerships on f ..

Dubai CommerCity announces major partnerships on first day of Seamless Middle Ea ..

2 hours ago
 Dubai Economy signs agreement with DSOA, DMCC and ..

Dubai Economy signs agreement with DSOA, DMCC and DAFZA to participate in UAE KY ..

2 hours ago
 Ajman Free Zone signs MoU with Emirates Developmen ..

Ajman Free Zone signs MoU with Emirates Development Bank

2 hours ago
 Mohamed bin Zayed tours ADIHEX

Mohamed bin Zayed tours ADIHEX

2 hours ago
 Phase 2 of first social drama made People of Deter ..

Phase 2 of first social drama made People of Determination completed

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.