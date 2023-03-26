UrduPoint.com

Zambia Commissions Chinese-built Hydropower Plant To Tackle Power Deficit

Sumaira FH Published March 26, 2023 | 01:40 PM

Zambia commissions Chinese-built hydropower plant to tackle power deficit

CHIKANKATA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2023 ) :Zambian President Hakainde Hichilema officially commissioned a Chinese-built hydropower plant, following the switching on of the plant's fifth generator on Friday.

The five generators at the Kafue Gorge Lower Hydropower Station, constructed by the Chinese firm Sinohydro Corporation Limited, added a total of 750 megawatts to the country's national grid.

Noting that China and Zambia completed the power station in "an ingenious way," Hichilema said the project showed the friendly relationship between the two countries, and his government is committed to further growing the relationship with China.

Hichilema added that the completion of the project was not only good for the country's energy sector but for the economy as a whole as energy is critical to drive an economy.

Chinese Ambassador to Zambia Du Xiaohui said that the project was an important symbol of China-Africa friendship and cooperation.

China, he said, will continue to contribute to the all-weather, all-dimensional, and high-quality cooperation with Zambia.

