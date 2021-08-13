UrduPoint.com

Zambia Counts Votes From Close Election As Army Reinforced

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Fri 13th August 2021 | 01:40 PM

Zambia counts votes from close election as army reinforced

Lusaka, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2021 ) :Vote counting was underway in Zambia on Friday after a hard-fought general election that saw social media throttled in the capital and President Edgar Lungu send more troops to three provinces to quell violence.

The ballot is expected to be the tightest stand-off yet between Lungu, 64, and main opposition candidate Hakainde Hichilema, 59, who is vying the top job for the sixth time and is backed by an alliance of 10 parties.

Thursday's vote presented a test of democracy in the usually peaceful southern African nation country of more than 17 million people, where rising living costs appear to have diminished support for Lungu, who is accused of growing increasingly iron-fisted since taking office in 2015.

Violence was reported in the North-Western province, a Hichilema stronghold, where two people including a ruling Patriotic Front (PF) party chairman were killed, the president announced late Thursday, blaming his rival's United Party for National Development (UPND) party.

Zambia's electoral commission has launched an investigation into the chairman's murder, which the UPND distanced itself from, calling it a "distraction" tactic.

The PF also alleges some of its agents were beaten and chased from polling stations in the Southern province.

Lungu, who had deployed the military to police the vote following pre-election clashes, reinforced troops in three provinces.

He has already inferred that election day violence has "effectively rendered the elections in... three provinces not free and fair".

There are fears the president could be "exaggerating the extent of violence and instability in opposition regions to justify" invalidating their results, Nic Cheeseman, British political scientist and author of "How to Rig an Election", tweeted on Thursday.

Social media access has meanwhile been throttled since Hichilema cast his vote in the capital Lusaka, raising eyebrows among the electorate.

Related Topics

Election Murder Police Democracy Vote Social Media Job Alliance Lusaka Zambia 2015 Media From Top Million Election 2018 Opposition

Recent Stories

Nation will celebrate 74th Independence Day tomorr ..

Nation will celebrate 74th Independence Day tomorrow

13 minutes ago
 OPEC daily basket price stood at $71.32 a barrel T ..

OPEC daily basket price stood at $71.32 a barrel Thursday

31 minutes ago
 Youth need ‘seat at the table’ to lead struggl ..

Youth need ‘seat at the table’ to lead struggle for better future: UN chief

31 minutes ago
 RAW-NDS nexus behind Dasu attack: FM Qureshi

RAW-NDS nexus behind Dasu attack: FM Qureshi

39 minutes ago
 Three killed in Hazara Motorway mishap

Three killed in Hazara Motorway mishap

37 minutes ago
 Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 205.2 million, d ..

Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 205.2 million, death toll at 4,506,583

46 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.