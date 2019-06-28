Zambia court bans asset sale by liquidator of copper giant KCM

(@imziishan)

Lusaka, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jun, 2019 ) :A Zambian court has ordered the provisional liquidator of the country's largest copper mining firm, Konkola Copper Mines (KCM), to not sell any of the mine's assets, court documents showed Thursday.

The company has been at the centre of a standoff between KCM's majority owner, London-based Vedanta Resources, and Zambian President Edgar Lungu, who has pledged to dissolve the firm.

The president has accused KCM -- in which the state-owned ZCCM-IH is a minority shareholder -- of violating its operational licence and not paying all necessary taxes, charges that Vedanta denies.

At the government's urging, the High Court of Zambia last month appointed a provisional liquidator to dissolve the company.

According to the court documents seen on Thursday, the provisional liquidator has been banned from selling off the company's assets pending the hearing of a petition in court.

President Lungu has targeted the mining sector to generate tax revenue as Zambia struggles with growing debt, and has told international mining companies to leave the copper-rich country if they opposed his new tax regime.

Some companies have expressed concerns at the plan to wind up KCM, which is one of the country's largest employers with 13,000 workers.

Vedanta is seeking international arbitration to resolve the dispute, with some analysts saying the company could be replaced by a Chinese firm.

Zambia is Africa's second biggest copper-producing country after Democratic Republic of Congo.