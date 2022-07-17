UrduPoint.com

Zambia Launches Program For Water Sector Investment

Faizan Hashmi Published July 17, 2022 | 05:30 PM

Zambia launches program for water sector investment

LUSAKA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jul, 2022 ) :Zambia has launched a program to attract investment in its water and sanitation sectors to become water-secure by 2030.

Zambian President Hakainde Hichilema said during the Zambia Water Investment Program's launch on Saturday that African countries should prioritize investment in the water sector for the critical role water plays in development and called for political will by all African leaders to ensure investments in water infrastructure.

Acknowledging that resources are scarce for many African nations, the president said investing in water would create jobs and provide business opportunities across the continent.

The Zambian leader also said the adverse effects of climate change require that water utilization be done sustainably. The current generation is responsible for ensuring sustainable water use for future generations, adding that swamps in some parts of Africa have disappeared due to poor water utilization.

