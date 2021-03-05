UrduPoint.com
Zambia Plans To Vaccinate Nearly Half Of Its Population Against COVID-19

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Fri 05th March 2021 | 07:00 PM

Zambia plans to vaccinate nearly half of its population against COVID-19

LUSAKA, Mar 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2021 ) :Zambia is targeting to vaccinate nearly half of the country's estimated population of 18 million against COVID-19, health minister Jonas Chanda said on Friday.

Vaccines will be given to about 8.3 million people above the age of 18 across the country, he told a daily briefing on the pandemic.

The government is committed to bringing the vaccines into the country and enough progress has been made, the minister said.

"This is a huge undertaking which has never happened before in the history of Zambia, and we want to get it right," Chanda said. The deployment of COVID-19 vaccines will be done in a cautious, efficient way, guided by science, he said.

More Stories From Miscellaneous

