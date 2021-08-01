Zambia president deploys army to quell violence ahead of vote

Lusaka, Aug 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Aug, 2021 ) :Zambian President Edgar Lungu has ordered the deployment of the military to quell electoral violence ahead of August 12 elections, the head of state said on Sunday.

"In order to curb the political violence we have witnessed in the past two days, I have allowed the Zambia army, Zambia air force and Zambia national service to help the Zambia police in dealing with the security situation," Lungu said.