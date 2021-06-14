UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Zambia President Suffers Dizzy Spell At Public Event

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Mon 14th June 2021 | 12:50 AM

Zambia president suffers dizzy spell at public event

Lusaka, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2021 ) :Zambian leader Edgar Lungu on Sunday suffered an attack of dizziness that prompted a sudden halt to television coverage of an official ceremony in the southern African nation, the cabinet secretary said.

Lungu, who is campaigning for re-election in August, had been attending a defence forces Commemoration Day event, which was brought to a swift end.

"President of Zambia Edgar Lungu this afternoon experienced sudden dizziness," said cabinet secretary Simon Miti in a statement "He recovered immediately and walked to the official car and returned to his residence at State House." Miti added that the 64-year-old was well and would continue to discharge his duties.

Lungu has a rare stomach disorder called achalasia and was taken ill in public in 2015 and hospitalised.

He came to power in 2014, initially replacing Michael Sata who died unexpectedly before the end of his term. He then went on to win polls in 2016.

Zambia's top opposition figure Hakainde Hichilemaon is again set to be his main rival for the presidency.

The landlocked southern African country has enjoyed relative stability since its first multi-party elections in 1991.

Struggling with mounting debt and the effects of the coronavirus pandemic, Lungu has been scrambling to boost public support ahead of the August 12 polls, which are for parliament as well as the president.

Related Topics

Attack Parliament Car Died Zambia August Sunday 2016 2015 Event TV Cabinet Top Opposition Coronavirus

Recent Stories

UAE sends 51 metric tonnes of urgent relief suppli ..

8 minutes ago

Sultan Al Qasimi chairs board meeting of AUS

38 minutes ago

UAE condemns Houthi drone attack targeting school ..

38 minutes ago

Addressing international challenges requires consi ..

1 hour ago

​​​ADNEC wins 2021 UFI Human Resources Award

1 hour ago

UAE’s prominent global stature in tolerance, coe ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.