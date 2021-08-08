UrduPoint.com

Zambia Receives Chinese Vaccines In Fight Against COVID-19 Pandemic

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Sun 08th August 2021 | 04:10 PM

LUSAKA, Aug. 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Aug, 2021 ) --:A batch of China's Sinopharm vaccines arrived in Zambia on Sunday to be part of the southern African nation's basket of COVID-19 vaccines.

A plane of Ethiopian Airlines carrying the vaccines arrived at the Kenneth Kaunda International Airport on Saturday. Chinese Ambassador to Zambia Li Jie, Permanent Secretary in charge of Technical Services in the Ministry of Health Kennedy Malama, as well as officials from the United Nations agencies witnessed the arrival of the vaccines.

The Chinese envoy said the donation was another important embodiment of the all-whether friendship and unity of the two governments and peoples in fighting the pandemic.

He said he hoped the donation of the vaccines and syringes will support Zambia's anti-epidemic efforts, adding that unity and cooperation are important for effectively fighting the pandemic.

"China is actively promoting the COVID-19 vaccine as an important measure to fight against the pandemic," he said.

The Chinese envoy emphasized the importance of the COVID-19 vaccine as a global public product and called on all parties to continue their efforts to achieve the accessibility and affordability of the vaccine in developing countries.

