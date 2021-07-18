UrduPoint.com
Zambia Reports Good Progress In COVID-19 Vaccination Program

Zambia reports good progress in COVID-19 vaccination program

LUSAKA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jul, 2021 ) :-- The Zambian government on Sunday expressed happiness that the COVID-19 vaccination program in the country has been proceeding smoothly following initial hesitancy from members of the public to the program.

Kennedy Malama, permanent secretary in the Ministry of Health in charge of Technical Services, said there was now an overwhelming response from the public who were rushing to be vaccinated.

According to him, the responses in all the provinces have been overwhelming, with some provinces like Lusaka depleting their allocations.

"We have come a long way from the initial vaccine hesitancy to now seeing a rush for the vaccine. We commend members of the public for this positive response and we will not disappoint as we have ramped up our efforts to bring in more vaccines into the country," he said in a statement on the COVID-19 situation.

