Zambia reports over 1,100 new COVID-19 cases

LUSAKA, June 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jun, 2021 ) :-- Zambia recorded 1,164 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, a senior government official said on Saturday.

The cases were picked from 10,678 tests done during the period, bringing the cumulative cases to 99,540. Six people died during the period, bringing the total deaths to 1,303.

Kennedy Malama, Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Health in charge of Technical Services, said the epidemiology of the disease was a source of concern as daily new cases have increased from under 100 to over 1,000.

He said the focus is on ensuring the preparedness of the frontline, particularly in terms of increased hospital capacity for the increasing admissions, and boosting staff capacity and commodities supply.