Zambia to allow medicinal cannabis

Lusaka, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2019 ) :Zambia on Monday decided to allow the cultivation of cannabis for export for medicinal purposes, a government spokesperson said.

Up to now, the cultivation or possession of cannabis for whatever reasons was prohibited in Zambia and subject to a jail sentence.

" I wish to confirm that the cabinet...

gave its approval, in principle, ... for the cultivation, processing and exportation of cannabis for economic and medicinal purposes," said spokesperson Dora Siliya in a statement.

Siliya added that the health ministry would provide overall leadership as well as coordinate the issuance of licenses.

Cannabis for medicinal purposes has been authorised in around 30 countries.